BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the BioXcel Therapeutics BXCL501 Phase 1b Data Results Conference Call. Before we start, I'd like to inform you that this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At the request of the company, we will open the conference up for questions and answers after the presentation. (Operator Instructions) I'll now turn the call over to Carol Ruth of The Ruth Group. Please go ahead.



Carol A. Ruth - The Ruth Group, Inc. - Founder, President & CEO



Thank you, operator. Just to remind everyone, certain matters discussed in today's conference call, or answers that may be given to questions asked, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to future events and/or the future financial performance of the company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in the company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form