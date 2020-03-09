Q4 2019 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to BioXcel Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast. Before we start, I would like to inform that this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Just to remind everyone, certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions asked are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties related to future events and/or the future financial performance of the company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in the company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which can be found on the website, www.bioxceltherapeutics.com, or on www.sec.gov.



I would now like to turn the call over to