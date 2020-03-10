Mar 10, 2020 / 07:50PM GMT
Carter Gould;Barclays;Senior Analyst -
Good afternoon. I'm Carter Gould, senior biopharma analyst here at Barclays. I'm delighted to welcome BioXcel to the Barclays virtual Global Healthcare Conference. BioXcel has been one of those stories where the company just sort of kept their head down in the past 2 years, continue to execute, and it's good to see their lead asset, BXCL501, come into greater focus from investors over the past couple of months.
We're joined today by the company's CEO and Founder, Vimal Mehta. He will provide the presentation today. Vimal?
Vimal D. Mehta - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President, Secretary & Director
Thank you, Carter. Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us today. As a reminder, I will be making forward-looking statements regarding our clinical programs and business outlook in addition to regulatory product development. That's on Slide #2.
Coming back to Slide #3. For those who are following the slide, it's a virtual presentation, so I will do my best to
