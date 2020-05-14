May 14, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Scott Puckhaber;Bank of America Merrill Lynch;Vice President - Equity Research,



All right. Welcome, everybody, to the afternoon session of the BofA Virtual Health Care Conference. I'm Scott Puckhaber, one of the biopharma analysts here at BofA. We're really thrilled to have BioXcel present with us today and have CEO Vimal Mehta with us. Also I have Geoff Meacham on the line as well.



So with that, I'll hand it over to Vimal for some initial prepared remarks, and then we'll get into the Q&A. So Vimal, you there?



Vimal D. Mehta - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President, Secretary & Director



Yes, I'm here. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Dr. Vimal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of BioXcel Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to identify and advance novel opportunities in neuroscience and immuno-oncology.



I want to thank Geoff and Scott for organizing this conversation and providing us with another opportunity to stay in communication with our