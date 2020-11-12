Q3 2020 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the BioXcel Therapeutics Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Just to remind everyone, certain matters discussed in today's conference call and/or answers that may be given to questions asked are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to future events and/or the future financial performance of the company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in the company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter -- excuse me, for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020, which can be found on its website, www.bioxceltherapeutics.com or on www.sec.gov. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this call is being