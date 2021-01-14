Jan 14, 2021 / 01:20PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 39th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is [Badi Shadler]. I'm a member of the JPMorgan healthcare investment banking team. Thank you for joining our next session this morning on BioXcel.



I'm going to hand it over to our next presenter, Vimal Mehta, CEO and Chairman of BioXcel. But before we start, I'd just like to remind everyone that we will have a Q&A session after prepared remarks. And you'll be able to submit a question to Vimal and the team through the blue submit a question button.



And with that, I'll hand it over to Vimal.



Vimal D. Mehta - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President, Secretary & Director



Thanks, [Badi]. Good morning, everyone. I'm Vimal Mehta, I'm CEO of BioXcel Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company utilizing artificial intelligence platform to develop innovative and transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology.



Can you please put the first slide, please? Can we go to the next slide? Before I begin, as a