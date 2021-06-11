BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to introduce the first presenter, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Peter Mueller.



Peter R. Mueller - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning everybody. My name is Peter Mueller, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of BioXcel Therapeutics and the Chairperson of today's meeting. I'm very happy to welcome you to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. On behalf of BioXcel Therapeutics, the members of the Board and company's management, I hope everyone is safe and healthy.



Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce to you the other members of the Board of Directors who are with us today. The other members of the Board joining us today are: Dr. Vimal Mehta, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Krishnan Nandabalan; June Bray; Dr. Sandeep Laumas; and Dr. Michal Votruba.



In addition, participating today are Richard Steinhart, our Chief Financial Officer; and Javier Rodriguez, our Chief