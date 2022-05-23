May 23, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Colin Nigel Bristow - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for coming to the UBS Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Colin Bristow, one of the biotech analysts here. And it's my pleasure to have the BioXcel team with us. On my right, I have Vimal Mehta, Founder and CEO of BioXcel. Also from the team, we have Matt Wiley and Vince O'Neill.



Vimal, I know you have some opening statements, and congratulations on the recent approval launch. So I'll let you kick it off.



Vimal D. Mehta - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President, & Director



Thank you, Colin, good morning, everyone. BioXcel Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, developing innovative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology using AI-based approach. Our 2 lead products are BXCL501, which is for acute treatment of agitation and BXCL701, which is an innate immunity activator. So those are our 2 lead products. We are very excited that this has been a very transformative year for the company, considering that we got the FDA