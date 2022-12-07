Dec 07, 2022 / 06:45PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Ladies and gentlemen, the program is about to begin. Reminder that you can submit questions at any time via the ask questions tab on the webcast page. At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the program over to your host, Greg Harrison. You may begin.



Gregory Allen Harrison - BofA Securities, Research Division - Analyst



Hi and welcome to the Bank of America SMID Biotech Virtual Conference. I'm Greg Harrison, one of the biotech analysts here at BofA. And today, I'm happy to introduce BioXcel Therapeutics, represented by Vimal Mehta, CEO; Matt Wiley, Chief Commercial Officer; and Rob Risinger, Chief Medical Officer.



Thanks for joining us, everybody. And for those of you out there watching, if you want to send you questions, I'm happy to ask on your behalf. Vimal, would you like to start off with some opening remarks, and then we can jump into Q&A.



Vimal D. Mehta - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President, & Director



Thanks, Greg. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Vimal Mehta,