Jun 08, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Chris Howerton - Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC - Moderator



Okay. I think we're about to get started here. Thank you, everybody, for joining us. My name is Chris Howerton, part of the Jefferies biotechnology research team.



Really excited to be seeing everybody here at our conference. And then, of course, to be hosting a fireside chat with BioXcel. So thanks for joining us, gentlemen. Vimal and the team are here with us. So thank you so much.



Okay. So maybe, Vimal, I'll start off with you. If you could maybe just start off and maybe give us a bit of an overview or an elevator pitch of the company.



Vimal Mehta - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO



Happy to do that.



First of all, thank you for hosting us here and for the fireside chat. And good