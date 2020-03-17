Mar 17, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
Michael StÃ¤heli - Conzzeta AG - Head of IR & Corporate Communications
Good morning. Welcome to our Annual Media and Analyst call. I'm Michael StÃ¤heli, Head IR and Corporate Communications at Conzzeta. I'm joined by our group CEO, Mike Willome; and Group CFO, Kaspar Kelterborn. They will lead you through our 2019 results presentation. They will also give you a business update and comment on the outlook for 2019. After the presentation, we are available to answer your questions.
On Slide 2, I draw your attention to our disclaimer. You obviously noticed that we canceled our physical conference on short notice given developments and instead invited for this webcast. Thank you for your understanding and flexibility. With this, over to you, Michael.
Michael Willome - Conzzeta AG - Group CEO
Thank you very much, Michael. Thank you very much for your interest in our company in these very special times. I will go through the 2019 results and business updates, then our CFO, Kaspar Kelterborn, will go into the financial details. And at the
Full Year 2019 Conzzeta AG Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 17, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...