Half Year 2020 Conzzeta AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Conzzeta Half Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) For this call, you will be guided by Michael Willome, Group CEO; and Kaspar Kelterborn, Group CFO. May I now hand you over to Michael StÃ¤heli, Head of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael StÃ¤heli - Conzzeta AG - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Yes. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our half year analyst call. I'm joined by Michael Willome and Kaspar Kelterborn, Group CEO and Group CFO. They will answer your questions after the presentation.



I draw your attention to our disclaimer on Slide #2. And with this, I hand over to Michael, who will start his presentation on Slide #4.



Michael Willome - Conzzeta AG - Group CEO



Thank you very much, Michael. Michael Willome speaking. I'm happy to present you the H1 results 2020. As we have written in the title,