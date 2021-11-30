Bystronic AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Patrizia Meier -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome here in Niederonz to our operational headquarters of Bystronic. My name is Patrizia Meier, and I'm Head of Investor Relations.



We are very pleased to have you here in person and also a very warm welcome to those of you following us on the webcast. Before we start with the presentations, let me make a few organizational remarks. First of all, kindly note the disclaimer at the end of the presentation. Secondly, since today, in the canton of burn, it's mandatory to wear face masks even with the events under -- and using COVID certificates.



We, therefore, kindly ask you to wear your masks throughout the entire day. Thank you. Let us now take a look at the agenda of today. Our CEO, Alex, will introduce Bystronic, our attractive end markets and our growth Strategy 2025 to you first. The Strategy 2025 is based on 3 key pillars or growth pillars.



Therefore, the presentations after Alex will provide you deep dives. Christoph will firstly talk about how innovation is key for our product portfolio. Alberto will give you more