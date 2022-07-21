Half Year 2022 Bystronic AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Alex Waser, CEO of Bystronic Group.



Alex Waser - Bystronic AG - CEO of Bystronic



Thank you, Sandra. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our half year results 2022. I am here with our CFO, Beat Neukom, and we are pleased to walk you through our performance of the last 6 months.



Before I start, kindly take note of our disclaimer. Let me take you through our agenda for today. First, I will kick off with a business update and the progress we made in line with our Strategy 2025. Then, Beat will explain you our financial performance in more detail. And to wrap up, I will elaborate on our outlook and we'll then take your questions from the conference call.



Let's start with our highlights and the key takeaways. We are pleased to see continued strong customer activities and solid demand. In most industries