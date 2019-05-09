Q1 2019 BayWa AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the BayWa AG Financial Statement Q1 2019 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Josko Radeljic. Please go ahead, sir.



Josko Radeljic - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to BayWa's conference call on the result of the first quarter 2019. With me is Andreas Helber, who will guide you today through the presentation that we sent out this morning. At the end of the presentation, as usual, we will be happy to take your questions.



And I hand over now to Mr. Andreas Helber.



Andreas Helber - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Yes. Good morning, everybody, also from my side. And thank you for dialing in at this early stage this morning for the first quarter result of BayWa AG.



Due to the limited meaning or the limited importance, as you know, this is always the first quarter call is the CFO affair, I would call it, as the CEO, Klaus