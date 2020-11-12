Q3 2020 BayWa AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Josko Radeljic - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Yes. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our conference call on the results of the third quarter for the fiscal year 2020. As usual, for Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, our CEO; and Andreas Helber, our CFO, will guide you through the presentation. At the end of the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions. All relevant information has been sent out this morning. Additionally, you can also download it from our Investor Relations website.



I will hand over now to Prof. Klaus to report.



Klaus Josef Lutz - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Mr. Radeljic, thanks. Warm welcome from my side as well. Good morning to everyone on the phone. I would like to lead you through the presentation. I guess