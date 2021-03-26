Q4 2020 BayWa AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Josko Radeljic - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining our virtual analyst conference on the results of the financial year 2020. 2020 was an extraordinary year for all of us. Despite this challenging environment and volatile prices in some of our markets, BayWa has achieved major milestones and shown and proven pretty resilient business model.



Today, we will give you a deeper insight into the development of each segment. As usual, Prof. Lutz, our CEO, he will guide you through the operational performance and give you an outlook for the upcoming months and also for the midterm goals. And after that, Mr. Helber, our CFO, will cover the financials.



At the end of the presentations, we will be happy to take your questions. (Operator Instructions) And now I hand over to Prof. Lutz.



Klaus Josef Lutz - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Great pleasure to have you with us this morning for the analyst conference for the annual report