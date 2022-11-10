Q3 2022 BayWa AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Josko Radeljic - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to BayWa's conference call on the result of -- on the third quarter results of the fiscal year 2022. All relevant documents have been sent out this morning. I think the group EBIT result is not a surprise for you anymore. We have announced that on the 25th of October of this year. Additionally, we have also raised in this message our full year expectations for the year 2022 up to EUR 475 million to EUR 525 million. Today, Professor Lutz, our CEO; and Andreas Helber, our CFO; will elaborate on the main reasons for the strong performance of the year.



I will hand over now to Professor Lutz.



Klaus Josef Lutz - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Good morning,