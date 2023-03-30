Q4 2022 BayWa AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Josko Radeljic - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining our analyst conference on the results of the full year 2022. Fo the first time, this conference will take place physically and virtually, hence, hybrid conference. So I welcome all the guys who are online, the financial community as well as the analysts who arrived at this quite lousy weather to Munich and we're not afraid of constant strike danger.



At the beginning of the year 2022, many of us -- we're quite optimistic and thought as corona slows down, we will soon return back to business as usual. Unfortunately, this is not the case. Peace and economic stability seems to be far away and as a consequence, the stock markets are pretty or extremely volatile. Despite this challenging economic environment, BayWa has once again proven its successful business model and concluded the financial year with record results.



On February 28 this year, we released our preliminary figures, group revenues and group EBIT Today, Professor Lutz, our CEO; and Andreas Helber, our CFO, will give you