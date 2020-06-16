Full Year 2020 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 16, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Hans Lang - Kapsch TrafficCom AG - IR & Compliance Officer



So welcome, everybody, to our conference call. I hope everyone can hear us. In the meantime, we saw some of you have minor issues. So let's spend another 1 or 2 minutes for everyone to connect also to the audio channel, and then we will continue.



Welcome, everybody, to you this afternoon's, this morning's, depending on where you are, investor call regarding the annual results 2019-2020 of Kapsch TrafficCom. As far as I can see from the systems, everyone has managed to connect also to the audio line. If you want to optimize your screen and change the picture and the setting, you see on the presentation, yellow circle, on this button you can change the view of the presentation and the video.



I now hand it over to Georg Kapsch, who will start presenting the developments of the last financial year.



Georg Kapsch - Kapsch TrafficCom AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Well, good morning, good afternoon or good evening, as already Hans Lang said, wherever you are. Welcome to our