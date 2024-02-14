Feb 14, 2024 / 06:20PM GMT

Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



So thank you all for being here. We're moving into our afternoon session. We're delighted to have with us Booz Allen. And from Booz, we have Matt Calderone, their CFO. So Matt, welcome. Thanks so much for doing this. Really appreciate it. I don't know if you have any opening comments that you wanted to make.



Matthew A. Calderone - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Sure. I mean conferences like this are always fun because there are people in Booz Allen and folks that are relatively new to the stock or to the industry. Booz Allen, it's an interesting year in fact, it's Booz Allen's 110th anniversary. Not a lot of companies can say that. And it's a company that is one that, obviously, you'll get to be 110 years old, if you don't have a sense of mission and purpose and stewardship but also the ability to