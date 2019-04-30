Q1 2019 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you to the presentation of financial results for the first quarter of 2019 of Santander Bank Polska. With me, there is the CEO, Michal Gajewski; CFO, Maciej Reluga; Carlos Polaino, the Financial Controller; Wojciech Skalski, Head of the Financial Accounting Area. My name is Agnieszka Dowzycka, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations.



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much for choosing this conference today, despite the fact that there is the long weekend in Poland. So I'd like to start from the award that there is ahead of us here. As we you know, we were awarded the Golden Banker, this is a very prestigious award, which comes from the survey analyzing multichannel service quality. For the very first time, such a big bank was awarded such a prize and this reflects the recognition of the markets when it