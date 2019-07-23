Jul 23, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
Agnieszka Dowzycka - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - IR Director
Good morning. We are pleased to organize this conference in this group. Welcome to the presentation of the financial performance for the first half of the year of Santander Bank Polska Group. Together with me, there is the CEO, Michal Gajewski; CFO, Maciej Reluga; Financial Controller, Carlos Polaino; and Wojciech Skalski from Financial Accounting area.
My name is Agnieszka Dowzycka, and I'm responsible for Investor Relations. I will hand over to the CEO now.
Michal Gajewski - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Before we go on to the financial performance, I'd like to share with you the information about the most important events in the second quarter. We are continuing our actions related to the merger between the 2 separate entities, Santander Securities and Santander Brokerage Poland. As you know, in June, we agreed the divisional plan of Santander Securities, and this is the very first step to merging the 2 entities
Half Year 2019 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...