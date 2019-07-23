Half Year 2019 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Agnieszka Dowzycka - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - IR Director



Good morning. We are pleased to organize this conference in this group. Welcome to the presentation of the financial performance for the first half of the year of Santander Bank Polska Group. Together with me, there is the CEO, Michal Gajewski; CFO, Maciej Reluga; Financial Controller, Carlos Polaino; and Wojciech Skalski from Financial Accounting area.



My name is Agnieszka Dowzycka, and I'm responsible for Investor Relations. I will hand over to the CEO now.



Michal Gajewski - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Before we go on to the financial performance, I'd like to share with you the information about the most important events in the second quarter. We are continuing our actions related to the merger between the 2 separate entities, Santander Securities and Santander Brokerage Poland. As you know, in June, we agreed the divisional plan of Santander Securities, and this is the very first step to merging the 2 entities