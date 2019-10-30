Q3 2019 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT
Agnieszka Dowzycka - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - IR Director
I would like to welcome everybody at our meeting at which we discuss the financial performance over 3 quarters in 2019. Together with me is Michal Gajewski, CEO; Maciej Reluga, CFO; Carlos Polaino-Izquierdo, the Key Financial Controller of the group; and Wojciech Skalski, who is in charge of the reporting in the bank. My name is Agnieszka Dowzycka, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations.
Michal, over to you.
Michal Gajewski - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO
Before we start discussing financial performance, let me outline briefly some other developments since our last meeting that is in quarter 3.
Let me start with saying that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, we approved the division plan of Santander Securities, and we plan to complete the process in quarter 4 this year. This way, we will integrate and harmonize our brokerage business in one entity that is the bank. For customers, that will translate into a better
