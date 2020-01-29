Jan 29, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Agnieszka Dowzycka - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - IR Director



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation of preliminary results for 2019. I'm here with the CEO, Michal Gajewski; the CFO, Maciej Reluga; Financial Controller, Carlos Polaino-Izquierdo; and Wojciech Skalski from Financial Reporting.



My name is Agnieszka Dowzycka, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations.



Michal Gajewski - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the first press conference this year, where we'll be presenting the preliminary unaudited results for 2019. We will be releasing audited information on the 20th of February.



2019 was marked by a number of important market events. In quarter 4, we managed to integrate our investment activity in 1 entity, that is Santander Securities. And thanks to that, our customers gained access to a wider array of products and services. We will soon be offering foreign cash markets, a mobile platform and