Q1 2020 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Agnieszka Dowzycka - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - IR Director



So my name is Agnieszka Dowzycka. Together with me is Maciej Reluga, Michal Gajewski, Wojciech Skalski and Carlos Polaino. When it comes to technical issues, I would like to ask you for asking questions through the e-mail address or asking them via webcast. We will read out the questions either during the presentation or within the presentation.



Michal Gajewski - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome, and I am very grateful for meeting you here also indirectly. May you live in interesting times. This is a Chinese curse, and we duly live in interesting times. The pandemic has shown us how quickly we have to redefine everything, our modus operandi. And the recent weeks have shown us the impact that pandemic has on the P&L of the bank.



The financial results show true reality. In January and February, those months were great. We kept the momentum going, while March was at the opposite extreme. We saw far lower activity of