Feb 03, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Agnieszka Dowzycka - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - IR Director



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. This is 11:30, so let us start. I would like to welcome you at the presentation of the financial performance of the Santander Bank Polska Group for 2020. Together with me is our CEO, Michal Gajewski; CFO, Maciej Reluga; Financial Controller, Carlos Polaino; and Wojciech Skalski from the management accounting area. My name is Agnieszka Dowzycka, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations. CEO, over to you.



Michal Gajewski - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Michal Gajewski here. Together with me there is Maciej Reluga. This is the first presentation of the financial results this year. We are going to present the nonaudited financial performance for 2020. We've been through a period of many hardships and challenges.



The entire banking sector, just like the economy, has adjusted quite quickly to the requirements and customers' preferences. The key elements that have become our priorities have been