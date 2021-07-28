Half Year 2021 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Agnieszka Dowzycka - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - IR Director



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. This is 10:30, so let us start. My name is Agnieszka Dowzycka, Santander Bank Polska. I'd like to welcome you at the presentation of the financial results for the first half of 2021.



Together with me is -- there is the CEO, Michal Gajewski; CFO, Maciej Reluga; and Wojciech Skalski from the financial accounting. As I have said, my name is Agnieszka Dowzycka, and I am in charge of Investor Relations.



CEO, over to you.



Michal Gajewski - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. This is Michal Gajewski today. So this is yet another time when we're meeting here in this remote form, but I heard that starting from the next quarter, this is conditioned by the pandemic situation. I hope that we will make it.



I'd like to start my presentation from saying that from the perspective of the bank's core business, the recent period of 6 months can be deemed as successful. The economic situation has