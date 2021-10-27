Q3 2021 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome at the presentation of the financial results after 3 quarters of the year. From the point of view of the core banking business, I can say that this period was successful. There are a few challenges in the sector, but we stay optimistic. We expect that in the next quarters, business loan volumes will still grow, especially in the corporate segment. But before I go to the results, I would like to most with some success. Yesterday, we received 2 awards.