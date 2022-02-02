Feb 02, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

Agnieszka Dowzycka

Santander Bank Polska S.A. - IR Director

Michal Gajewski

Santander Bank Polska S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Agnieszka Dowzycka - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - IR Director



It's 11, we can start. My name is Agnieszka Dowzycka. I'm Head of Investor Relations in Santander Bank Polska S.A. I would like to welcome you at the presentation of financial results, preliminary non-audited financial results for 2021.



Today's presentation will be given our CEO, Michal Gajewski; Maciej Reluga, the CFO, who's present with us; as well as Wojciech Skalski, who is in charge of the financial accounting area.



President, over to you in a minute. But let me just tell you that you can send your question to my e-mail address. Or if you use the audio webcast to the link, that leads to the question site. CEO, over to you.



Michal Gajewski -