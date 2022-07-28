Jul 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Agnieszka Dowzycka - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - IR Director
It's 11:00 a.m. Good morning, everyone. I am responsible for Investor Relations in Santander Bank Poland. And I'd like to welcome you at the presentation of financial results of Santander Bank Poland for the first half of 2022.
Today with me there are the CEO; Michal Gajewski, the CFO, Maciej Reluga; and Wojciech Skalski, responsible for Financial Accounting Area. (Operator Instructions)
So now I would like to hand over to the CEO.
Michal Gajewski - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO
Hello, everyone. Welcome at the summary of the first half of the year. As always, we have been pursuing our mission to help people and businesses prosper with great engagement. And now our mission becomes even more important because there are difficult quarters ahead for the Polish economy.
Our product proposal and the value we bring to our customers translates into good financial results, and we can see that in our profit and loss account and balance
Half Year 2022 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...