Half Year 2022 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Agnieszka Dowzycka - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - IR Director



It's 11:00 a.m. Good morning, everyone. I am responsible for Investor Relations in Santander Bank Poland. And I'd like to welcome you at the presentation of financial results of Santander Bank Poland for the first half of 2022.



Today with me there are the CEO; Michal Gajewski, the CFO, Maciej Reluga; and Wojciech Skalski, responsible for Financial Accounting Area. (Operator Instructions)



So now I would like to hand over to the CEO.



Michal Gajewski - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Hello, everyone. Welcome at the summary of the first half of the year. As always, we have been pursuing our mission to help people and businesses prosper with great engagement. And now our mission becomes even more important because there are difficult quarters ahead for the Polish economy.



Our product proposal and the value we bring to our customers translates into good financial results, and we can see that in our profit and loss account and balance