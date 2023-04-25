Q1 2023 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Agnieszka Dowzycka - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - IR Director



Good morning, everyone. Agnieszka Dowzycka, speaking. I'm the Director for Investor Relations in Santander Bank Poland. I'd like to welcome you at the presentation of the financial results after Q1 2023.



Together with me, we have Michal Gajewski, our CEO; Maciej Reluga, our CFO; Wojciech Skalski, Head of Financial Accounting area. And feel free to ask questions during our presentation so that we could answer them after the presentation is over. And you can ask questions via the link provided to you or by sending the questions directly to me via e-mail.



And now let me hand over to our CEO, Michal Gajewski.



Michal Gajewski - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Good morning. Michal Gajewski speaking. Welcome at the presentation of the financial results after the first quarter of the year. We can be optimistic after that period, but we should remember that economic, geopolitical and systemic risks still remain with us. And as a sector, we must focus