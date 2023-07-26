Half Year 2023 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Agnieszka Dowzycka - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - IR Director



Good morning. It's 11:00 already. My name is Agnieszka Dowzycka, I am Head of Investor Relations in Santander Bank Polska. We would like to welcome you all at the presentation of the financial results of Santander Bank Polska Group after the first half of 2023.



Today with me, we have Michal Gajewski, our CEO; Maciej Reluga, our CFO; Wojciech Skalski, Head of Financial Accounting area. So let me give the floor to our CEO, Michal Gajewski.



Michal Gajewski - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Good morning. Welcome at the presentation of the results after the first half of the year. At Santander, we want to consistently and consequently help our customers. And our business model worked well. We are performing against our targets as planned. But as we said in the previous quarter, we must bear in mind all the external factors that affect our performance.



At the end of June, we generated PLN 3.2 billion of gross profit. At the same time, the tax