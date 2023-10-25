Q3 2023 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Agnieszka Dowzycka - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - IR Director



Hi, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Agnieszka Dowzycka, I'm the in-charge of Investor Relations at Santander Bank Polska. Welcome everyone to the presentation of the results of Santander Bank Polska after the third quarter of 2023. This presentation will be conducted by Michal Gajewski, CEO, and Maciej Reluga, CFO of the bank. We're here with Wojciech Skalski, Financial Controller.



Before we start the presentation, please let me remind you that you can ask question online or you can also send them to me directly. The presentation is available at the website of Santander Bank Polska Investor Relations.



Michal, over to you.



Michal Gajewski - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Hi again. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen to the presentation of the results of Santander Bank Polska [of the] third quarter of 2023. Let me start by saying that we're consistently delivering our mission, that is to help customers prosper. And as you will shortly see, this is