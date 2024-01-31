Full Year 2023 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Agnieszka Dowzycka -



[Interpreted]



My name is Agnieszka Dowzycka, I'm responsible for Investor Relations at Santander Bank Polska. I'd like to welcome you at the presentation of the preliminary financial results of Santander Bank Polska Group for 2023.



Today with us, we have our CEO, Michal Gajewski, our CFO, Maciej Reluga; and Wojciech Skalski, the Management Board member responsible for Accounting and Financial Control division. (Operator Instructions).



I'd like to mentioned that throughout the conference, you can send your questions via e-mail to [email protected].



I'd like to give the floor to our CEO now.



Michal Gajewski - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



[Interpreted] Hello, everyone, once again. Welcome at the presentation of the non-audited financial results after the fourth quarter of 2023. Let's start with the net profit. In my opinion, we generated a solid net profit and proved that our mission of helping customers [soft path] is reflected both in the social and