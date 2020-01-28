Jan 28, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Iain G. T. Ferguson - Crest Nicholson Holdings plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



All right. Good morning, everybody. I'd like to welcome you all to the Crest Nicholson 2019 Preliminary Results Presentation. It's very nice to see you all here. Thank you for all coming along. I'm standing up here as the new Chairman. I'm Iain Ferguson. I joined Crest Nicholson in September and took over as Chairman on the 1st of November.



So I'm just starting to get to know the business. I've seen quite a few of the sites, I've met quite a lot of the people, not necessarily the same thing, and I've seen a lot of very good things happening around the business. We're an all-new team this morning, as you will recognize, so I thought we might just do some very quick introductions.



Sitting immediately to my right is Duncan Cooper, who is our Chief Financial Officer, who joined in June last year. So he's quite long service, really. He has a great background in Deloitte, Sky, GlaxoSmithKline and lately, J Sainsbury's. He's got fantastic experience in some really great companies, and we're seeing the