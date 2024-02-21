Feb 21, 2024 / 04:20PM GMT
Patrick David Cunningham - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Hi. Good morning, everyone. So my name is Patrick Cunningham. I'm the North America Chemicals Analyst here at Citi. Excited to have CF Industries here with me today. And from CF, on the far side, we have Chris Bohn, COO and CFO; and then Bert Frost, EVP of Sales, Market Development and Supply Chain. So Chris was recently appointed CF's EVP and COO, a role he assumed in February 2024.
For those who don't know, CF is the world's largest producer of ammonia, operating 16 ammonia plants in the U.S. and Canada. The company has several clean ammonia projects in its pipeline and significant global partnerships. So here to give us an update on the nitrogen fertilizer markets and clean ammonia opportunity. Please welcome, Chris and Bert.
Christopher D. Bohn - CF Industries Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO, COO & Director
Thank you.
Bert A. Frost - CF Industries Holdings, Inc. - EVP of Sales, Market Development & Supply Chain
