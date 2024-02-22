Feb 22, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Benjamin M. Theurer - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of the Mexico Equity Research & Director



All right. So first of all, thank you very much for joining those that made it at 8:00 AM in the morning. I'm Ben Theurer, America's agro business analyst at Barclays and in charge of the fertilizer group as well.



So maybe to begin with, we have as usual some of our [ARS] questions. So if you want to just pull them up before I start introducing our speakers. And first of all, thanks for coming. CF Industries, manufacturer of ammonia worldwide, one of the largest producers here with, obviously, products include ammonia, urea, UN and nitrate, diesel exhaust fluids. The company sells much of its products to the agriculture industry, but also a portion goes into industrial applications, predominantly a manufacturer in the North American market with strong export capabilities as well as some exposure to the U.K.



We're very pleased to have with us CF's Executive Vice President and COO, Chris Bohn, as well as Bert Frost, EVP for Sales, Market Development and Supply Chain.



