Full Year 2018 Cegedim SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2019 / 05:15PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, we are now ready to begin our call. We apologize for the delay, and we would like you to refresh your web browser so as to have the proper slides.



Welcome to the Cegedim 2018 Results Publication. Today's conference is being recorded and will be available on the company website. This presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jan Eryk Umiastowski, Cegedim Chief Investment Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.



Jan Eryk Umiastowski - Cegedim SA - CIO, Head of IR & Director of Financial Communications



Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Cegedim Full Year 2018 Earnings.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this presentation and conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include comments about our guidance, our expectation and prospect, and are based on our view as of today, March 27, 2019. Any such statement and