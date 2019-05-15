May 15, 2019 / 04:15PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Cegedim First Quarter 2019 Revenue Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Jan Eryk Umiastowski, Cegedim Chief Investment Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.
Jan Eryk Umiastowski - Cegedim SA - CIO, Head of IR & Director of Financial Communications
Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Cegedim First Quarter 2019 Revenue.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this presentation and conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include comments about our guidance, our expectation and prospects and are based on our view as of today, May 15, 2019. Any such statement and projection reflect various estimates and assumption by management concerning anticipated results. For additional information concerning important factors that may cause our results to differ materially from expectation and underlying assumption, please refer
Q1 2019 Cegedim SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript
May 15, 2019 / 04:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...