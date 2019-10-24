Q3 2019 Cegedim SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 04:15PM GMT

Pierre Marucchi - Cegedim SA - Deputy MD & Director



Okay. Thank you. Hello, everybody. Before starting, I would like just to say a word. Usually, Jan Eryk Umiastowski is making those presentations. And he is temporarily sick, and that's the reason why I will make it today.



So let's go on the Q3 revenue presentation. We have made EUR 118 million revenue on the Q3. This is 8.8% of growth. In this growth, we have 6.9%, which is organic growth. The structure growth comes from the acquisition mainly of the 2 company, XimanitX in Germany and BSV in France. If we look at the first 9 months' revenue, we see that we have made plus 1.3%, which is divided in 6.6% organic, 1.5% structure and 0.2% FX due to the dollar USD devaluation compared to euro.