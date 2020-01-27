Full Year 2019 Cegedim SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2020 / 05:15PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Cegedim Full Year 2019 Revenue Call. Today's conference is being recorded and will be available on the company website. This presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jan Eryk Umiastowski, Cegedim Chief Investment Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.



Jan Eryk Umiastowski - Cegedim SA - CIO, Head of IR & Director of Financial Communications



Thank you. Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Cegedim full year 2019 revenue.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this presentation and conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include comments about our guidance, our expectations and prospects and are based on our view as of today, January 27, 2020. Any such statements and projection reflects various estimates and assumption by management concerning anticipated results. Additional information concerning important