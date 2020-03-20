Full Year 2019 Cegedim SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2020 / 05:15PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Cegedim 2019 Results Publication. Today's conference is being recorded and will be available on the company website. This presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jan Eryk Umiastowski, Cegedim Chief Investment Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.



Jan Eryk Umiastowski - Cegedim SA - CIO, Head of IR & Director of Financial Communications



Thank you. And thank you for joining us for this conference call regarding the full year 2019 earnings. As always, before we begin, I just would like to remind you that this presentation and conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward statements may include comments of our guidance and our expectation and prospect and are based on our view as of today, March 19, 2020.



Having this in mind, I will turn on Page 3 of this presentation. Thank you for joining us. As you know, the conference for tomorrow is canceled regarding the coronavirus and