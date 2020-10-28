Q3 2020 Cegedim SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 05:15PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Cegedim Q3 2020 Revenues Call. Today's conference is being recorded and will be available on the company website. This presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. I will now hand over to Mr. Jan Eryk Umiastowski, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.



Jan Eryk Umiastowski - Cegedim SA - CIO, Head of IR & Director of Financial Communications



Thank you. Good morning and good evening, depending where you are. Thank you for joining us to discuss the Cegedim third quarter 2020 revenue. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this presentation and conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include comments about our guidance or expectations and our prospect and are based as -- based on our view as of today, October 28, 2020.



Additional information concerning important factors that may cause our results or revenue to differ materially from expectation and underlying assumptions, please refer to our investor registration