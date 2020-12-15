Cegedim SA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 15, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Jan Eryk Umiastowski - Cegedim SA - CIO, Head of IR & Director of Financial Communications



Welcome to our first-ever virtual Capital Market Day. My name is Jan Eryk Umiastowski. I am Chief Investment Officer and Head of Investor Relations at Cegedim. And I have the pleasure to welcome you today to this event, and I will be hosting this event for you.



Before we begin, I would like to offer you a virtual coffee. Of course, I would prefer to meet you face to face and to have a real coffee with you. However, due to the pandemic, we have to make it virtual. We know that virtual event can be hard to follow. This is why we have made a mix of prerecorded and live content and the Q&A session at the end.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that there are some -- that this presentation and webcast may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include comments about our guidance, our expectation, our prospect and are based on our view as of today, December 15, 2020. For additional information concerning important factors that may cause our results to