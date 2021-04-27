Q1 2021 Cegedim SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 04:15PM GMT

Jan Eryk Umiastowski - Cegedim SA - CIO, Head of IR & Director of Financial Communications



Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Cegedim first quarter 2021 revenue.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this presentation and conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include comments about our guidance, our expectation and prospect and are based on our view as of today, April 27, 2021. For additional information concerning important factors that may cause our results to differ materially from expectations and underlying assumptions, please refer to our universal registration document, specifically the Chapter 7, risk management.



Having this in mind, I will turn on Page 3 of this presentation. So this is a quick reminder of Cegedim, what we do. So day after day, our more than 5,000 great employees work hard to improve the health of thousands of people every minute. This means that every minute Cegedim is in contact with more than thousands of people by providing different solutions