Apr 27, 2021 / 04:15PM GMT
Jan Eryk Umiastowski - Cegedim SA - CIO, Head of IR & Director of Financial Communications
Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Cegedim first quarter 2021 revenue.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this presentation and conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include comments about our guidance, our expectation and prospect and are based on our view as of today, April 27, 2021. For additional information concerning important factors that may cause our results to differ materially from expectations and underlying assumptions, please refer to our universal registration document, specifically the Chapter 7, risk management.
Having this in mind, I will turn on Page 3 of this presentation. So this is a quick reminder of Cegedim, what we do. So day after day, our more than 5,000 great employees work hard to improve the health of thousands of people every minute. This means that every minute Cegedim is in contact with more than thousands of people by providing different solutions
Q1 2021 Cegedim SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Apr 27, 2021 / 04:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...