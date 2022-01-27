Q4 2021 Cegedim SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 05:15PM GMT

Jan Eryk Umiastowski - Cegedim SA - CIO, Head of IR & Director of Financial Communications



Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Cegedim full year 2021 revenue. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this presentation and conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include comments about our guidance, our expectation and our prospects and are based on our view as of today, January 27, 2022.



Additional information concerning importing factors that may cause our results to differ materially from expectation and underlying assumption, please refer to our universal registration documents, specifically Chapter 7 on Risk Management.



Having this online, I will turn on Page 3 of this presentation. The big picture of 2021. So this is only revenue. The full year earnings will be released on March 27. So coming to the revenue. Revenue came up by 5.6% on a reported basis and plus 5% on a like-for-like basis.



So the top range of our guidance, we came to EUR 524.7 million, as we have