Full Year 2021 Cegedim SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jan Eryk Umiastowski - Cegedim SA - CIO, Head of IR & Director of Financial Communications



Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Cegedim full year 2021 earnings. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this presentation and conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and comments about our guidance, our expectation and our prospects and -- are based on our view as of today, March 24, 2021.



Additional information concerning important factors that may cause our results to differ materially from expectation and underlying assumption, please refer to our universal registration document, specifically Chapter 7 on risk management. With this in mind, please turn on Page 3 of this presentation.



I'm Jan Umiastowski, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Investor Relations at Cegedim. And this evening, it's my pleasure to provide you some colors and explain you our figures for 2021. So first, we'll start with a business group overview, see exactly what happened in the different activities of the