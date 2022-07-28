Q2 2022 Cegedim SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT

Jan Eryk Umiastowski - Cegedim SA - CIO & Head of IR



Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Cegedim First half 2022 Revenue Webcast.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this presentation and conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include comments about our guidance, our expectation and our prospects and are based on our view as of today, July 28, 2022. Additional information concerning important factors that may cause our results to material differ from expectation and underlying assumption, please refer to our investor registration document, specifically Chapter 7 on risk management.



Just in mind, I will turn on Page 3 of this presentation. So first, a big picture on the first half of 2022. So revenue came to EUR 267.6 million, an increase of 6.5% on a reported basis, so an increase of 6.1% on a like-for-like basis. And this acceleration in growth came from the fact that we have seen a speed up in growth in the second quarter of 2022.



Revenue in the second quarter