Crocs Inc at ROTH Conference Transcript

Mar 19, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

David King - ROTH Capital Partners - Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Dave King and I'm an analyst here at ROTH. Next up we have Crocs and the Company's CFO, Anne Mehlman; and Marisa Jacobs who handles Investor Relations for the Company. Go ahead, Anne.



Anne Mehlman - Crocs, Inc. - EVP & CFO



Good afternoon. So today we're going to talk about Crocs and how we are positioned for growth. I'll take you through our key financial information and then we'll talk through some investment considerations.



So, for those of you who don't know Crocs very well, we're a powerful brand. We're one of the top 10 nonathletic global footwear brands. We're known really well for iconic product which is the classic clog, our fully molded lightweight clog. We're a democratic brand; we make products for women, men and kids around the globe.



We have 65% global aided brand awareness and we're distributed in over 90 countries. And if you think through our revenue profile, about 60% of our revenue is outside of the US and we're driving product